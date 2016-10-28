Top 10 NYC Commercial Property Sales Recorded in Third Quarter 2016

Sale price: $340,000,000

This 32,000-square-foot bank location was sold in a portfolio along with three other properties including 51-65 Furman St. an office/apartment building, 67 Furman St. and a vacant lot located nearby.

Sale price: $273,000,000

Built in 1931, the Johns-Manville Tower is a 42-story, 281,263-square-foot office building. Comprising 87 commercial units, 269,063 square feet of office and 12,200 square feet of retail space.

Sale price: $101,000,100

This semi-fireproof office building located in Greenwich Village offers 97,500 square feet of space. Housing 180 commercial units, the property is located in a heavily artistic neighborhood including art galleries, antique shops and book stores.

Sale price: $93,000,000

The single story asset is located in the Yorkville neighborhood. The building is 12,750 square feet of grocery space for Gristedes Supermarket.

Sale price: $81,500,000

The four-story, 1929 built retail and office structure offers 21,837 square feet of space located in the Times Square, Theater District. Purchased in June, this property is home to Lee’s Art Shop.

Sale price: $62,099,560

This property is a fireproof loft and storage facility previously owned by JK Realty Queens LLC. Built in 1926, the six-story building houses 12 commercial units equating to 180,000 square feet.

Sale price: $60,000,000

Located just two blocks from Union Square Park, this condominium billing lot has four floors equaling 55,712 square feet of space located above apartment units.

Sale price: $511,081,540

This loft building houses 12 stories and 47,490 square feet of space. Built in 1921, the square footage comprises 4,000 square feet of retail and 43,490 storage. The property was previously sold in Dec. 2014 for $36,500,000.

Sale price: $44,000,000

The bank building sold in July for almost two times the amount it did in February of this year at $18,750,000. Located in Central Midtown, the 1927 built, 12-story property has 42 commercial units and 47,423 square feet of office and 4,500 square feet of retail space.

Sale price: $43,987,388

Built in 2008, the semi-fireproof office asset in East Harlem has six commercial units offering both office and retail square footage space 58,948 square feet in total. The building houses tenants such as Ihop Restaurant, Sinergia Inc, Cat’s Paw Construction and more.