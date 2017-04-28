NGKF Strengthens LA County Presence With New Additions

Newmark Grubb Knight Frank has strengthened its presence in Los Angeles county with three recent hires. Real estate veteran Phil Brodkin joins as executive vice president & managing director to oversee the firm’s three Los Angeles offices, while office brokers Eric Lastition and Geoff Ludwig join as executive managing directors in the firm’s El Segundo office.

“We’ve been focused on recruiting a number of talented individuals who have propelled the NGKF brand in Los Angeles. Phil will be concentrating on client service, operations and talent development across our three offices located in Downtown, Century City and El Segundo,” said Greg May, NGKF regional managing director, in prepared remarks.

Previously, Brodkin served as director of real estate with Regus, where he oversaw strategic growth throughout the Western United States. Prior to Regus, Brodkin spent nine years at CBRE as a commercial office space advisor, touching on all aspects of landlord advisory, tenant representation, and investment acquisitions. In his new role, he will drive recruitment, further build the firm’s market share, as well as support enhanced infrastructure development to support expansion.

Lastition and Ludwig bring 27 and 19 years of brokerage experience with Colliers, where they most recently led the company’s Greater Los Angeles office division. Lastition specializes in office leasing and sales and has more than 2,200 transactions under his belt, averaging annual lease and sales consideration of more than $400 million over the last five years.

Ludwig specializes in landlord and tenant office leasing representation, developer consultation, and investment and user sales. Throughout his career, he completed lease and sale transactions totaling more than $1 billion.

