New Hampton Inn & Suites Opens Doors in Tri-Cities Area

By Ioana Neamt

Pasco, Wash.—Hilton Worldwide has announced the opening of the 121-key Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Pasco/Tri-Cities. Located at 6826 Burden Blvd. in Pasco, Wash., the new hotel is managed by Pacific Inns LLC and offers close proximity to the Columbia River, Columbia Basin College, the TRAC Center event venue and a variety of local wineries and golfing outlets.

“We are happy to bring Hamptonality to the Tri-Cities region of Washington,” Monica Hammerberg, general manager of the new hotel, said in a statement. “We look forward to providing exceptional customer service with value-added amenities for those seeking lodging in the area.”

Hilton’s latest Hampton Inn & Suites property features amenities such as free Wi-Fi internet access, a 24-hour business center, indoor pool and hot tub, fitness center and meeting space that can accommodate up to 35 guests. Individual guestrooms feature high-quality amenities such as the brand’s signature Clean and fresh Hampton bed, LCD TV, microwave, refrigerator and coffeemaker. Hotel guests are able to enjoy the On the House hot breakfast and Hampton’s On the RunTM Breakfast Bags available Monday through Friday. The new hotel also features the Perfect Mix lobby, where guests can enjoy TREATS—a food and beverage shop offering snacks, drinks and local merchandise.

Rendering courtesy of Hampton Inn & Suites