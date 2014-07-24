New Class AA Spec Building Coming To Denver’s Belleview Station

by Ioana Neamt, Associate Editor

One Belleview Station, a Class AA, LEED Gold office building is coming to Denver’s downtown district. The transit-oriented, 16-story building will feature 310,000 square feet of office space and is a rare speculative development in the Denver area.

Denver-based real estate firm Prime West purchased the land in 2013 and will co-own the building with New York-based real estate investment firm Goldman & Sachs. Front Range Land and Development is the master developer, while famed architecture firm Gensler will handle the rendering and design work.

One Belleview Station is conveniently located at the intersection of I-25 and Belleview Avenue and is surrounded by the Denver Technological Center. In addition, the structure is in close proximity to various Denver cultural and leisure destinations, including the Curtis Arts and Humanities Center, the Denver Art Museum, the Denver Zoo and the Denver Athletic Center. According to the official Belleview Station website, premier surrounding residential neighborhoods have an average household income of over $100,000. The LEED Gold building is expected to become a popular attraction for career-driven professionals in the Tech Center area. Steve Clarke, Prime West CEO, told the Denver Business Journal that speculative development is possible in the Belleview area due to the proximity to public transportation and surrounding amenities. One Belleview is within walking distance from the Technological Center, premier residential neighborhoods and school districts, as well as multiple dining and retail attractions.

The Class AA building will include four levels of parking space, immediate access to public transportation, fitness center, outdoor plaza areas and retail and restaurant space on the ground level. Construction on the $90 million office building is set to begin in January 2015. According to the Belleview Station website, the mixed-use development will include 2.200,000 square feet of office space, one or two hotels, 1,800 residential units, and 250,000 square feet of retail space.

Rendering courtesy of Prime West