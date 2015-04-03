Micro-Hotel Format to Make its Capital Debut in Chinatown

By Adrian Maties, Associate Editor

A new breed of hotel is coming to the Washington. Monument Realty, Modus Hotels and Cafritz Co. plan to develop a $60 million micro-hotel in Chinatown.

Monument noted in a statement that, although the format is new to Washington, it has already proven to be a success elsewhere. New York City’s first micro-hotel opened almost four years ago, and developers have since brought similar projects to the area.

YOTEL, a luxury hospitality chain based in the United Kingdom, announced plans a few months ago to open a 110-room micro-hotel in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood. Michael Darby, principal at Monument, cited high demand for hotel rooms in Chinatown in explaining the selection of the neighborhood.

To be located at 627 H St. NW, the 230-key hotel will offer guest rooms smaller on average than those in typical hotels. However, guests will still have private bathrooms, and the hotel will provide amenities similar to those in first-class hotels, such as a restaurant, bar, rooftop deck and first-floor retail. Opening is scheduled for 2016.