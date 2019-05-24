Mesquite Star to Boost TX Wind Production by 419MW

Clearway Energy Group has closed financing and commenced construction on a 419-megawatt wind farm in Fischer and Nolan counties in Texas. Mesquite Star is expected to begin commercial operations in early 2020.

(The PPA price averages for wind projects in the ERCOT region registered the biggest decrease nationally.)

Mizuho led the bank group, which includes KeyBank, MUFG and Santander Bank, that will provide a loan to finance the construction of the wind project. BHE Renewables is providing a tax equity commitment to invest in the project upon completion. Simultaneously with the financial closing, Clearway issued a notice to proceed with its EPC partner, Blattner Energy.

Mesquite Star’s customers and revenue contract counterparties include several preeminent institutions, such as Ecolab, Lowes, Brown University and Cisco Systems. The development team consists of a partnership between Clearway and Hill Country Wind Power, its original developer. The wind facility will have a total of 118 wind turbines, supplied by Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy.