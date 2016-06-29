Maryland Live! Expansion Coming in 2017

By Keith Loria, Contributing Editor

Baltimore—The Cordish Cos. has selected the Philadelphia office of Tutor Perini’s subsidiary, Tutor Perini Building Corp., to build its planned $200 million Live! Hotel, a new, upscale 17-story, 310-key hotel and event center to be built at Maryland Live! Casino.

“Tutor Perini Building Corp. has a long-standing working relationship with The Cordish Companies,” Peter Sukalo, Tutor Perini executive vice president, said in a prepared release. “We are pleased to be building again for this owner and proud to be a part of the team expanding one of the country’s largest and most successful casinos.”

The flagship Live! Hotel will be located directly adjacent to Maryland Live! Casino at Arundel Mills and will add an additional 350,000 square feet of space to the state’s largest gaming facility.

“Maryland Live! Casino is the premier gaming, entertainment and retail destination serving the heart of the Baltimore/Washington population,” said Robert Norton, Cordish Global Gaming Group president. “The addition of our flagship Live! Hotel is just the latest investment we are making to ensure Maryland Live! continues to be the preferred choice for visitors seeking a world-class gaming and entertainment experience.”

Maryland Live! originally opened in 2012 and the new expansion is projected to add hundreds of new jobs, dining and entertainment options, a luxury day spa and salon and an event center. There will also be meeting spaces, new dining options and approximately 1,000 additional parking spaces.

The Grand Event Center will contain 1,500 seats, a state-of-the-art audio/visual system, a built-in performance stage and banquet seating large enough to accommodate 800.

Groundbreaking on the hotel tower is scheduled for fall 2016 with project completion slated for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Image courtesy of The Cordish Cos.