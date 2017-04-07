Marriott Int’l Unveils Moxy Hotels In Vienna

By Timea Papp

Marriott International continues its expansion with the launch of Moxy Vienna Airport, the experiential brand’s first hotel in Austria. The newest addition joins Marriott International’s portfolio of nine global destinations including Munich, Berlin, New Orleans, London and Milan.

Moxy Vienna Airport is located at only a 15-minute train ride away from the city center, at Ausfahrtsstraße 4, 1300, Vienna, Austria. The lifestyle hotel offers a new way of traveling at an affordable price, in one of Europe’s most culturally dynamic cities. Characterized by vibrant design, the Moxy experience kicks off with a bright lobby where guests can relax by picking out a book from the Moxy library. The facility also features a gym, and photo booth-inspired elevators.

The 405-key hotel offers guest rooms that range from standard to family size, with every bedroom boasting a floor-to-ceiling art piece. Amenities include sound-reducing walls, 42’’ LCD flat screen televisions, complimentary Wi-Fi, USB ports, comfortable bedding and deep-seated armchairs. The rooms include glass shelving and an open storage concept for a functional design. The stylish bathrooms feature large mirrors, power showers and a vanity area.

The Moxy Living Room gathering space concept is designed as the center of activity, where guests are surrounded by artistic cultural references. The hotel offers a self-service dining area, where guests can help themselves to what they want, 24/7. The bar located at the Moxy dining area also doubles as the hotel’s physical check-in, where guests are greeted with a complimentary “Got Moxy” cocktail.

“Moxy continues to fulfill its ambition to launch a new, disruptive hotel experience that caters to the next generation of travelers who are less interested in a cookie-cutter experience,” said Vicki Poulos, global brand director of Moxy Hotels.

Images courtesy of Marriott International