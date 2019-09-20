Lee & Associates Arranges 60 KSF Los Angeles Industrial Lease

Lee & Associates-LA North/Ventura has intermediated the lease of 60,043 square feet of industrial space in the Chatsworth submarket of Los Angeles. A team comprising Managing Director Scott Caswell and Associate Erica Balin represented the tenant, Neutraderm, a manufacturer of medical-grade skin care products. CBRE’s Executive Vice President Bennett Robinson represented the landlord, Nordhoff XC.

Located at 20680 Nordhoff St. on nearly 3 acres, the single-story facility was built in 1980 and features high clearance warehouse space as well as lab and showroom space. The landlord will make tenant improvements to meet Neutraderm’s requirements.

The property is highly convenient to Neutraderm as the company has owned a neighboring building, at 20660 Nordhoff St., since 2008. Furthermore, the tenant plans to consolidate one of the two Chatsworth locations it operates in the area, a 17,500-square-foot space, into the new facility.

Recently, another Lee & Associates team has arranged the sale of a 50,234-square-foot office campus in Thousand Oaks, Calif. CGI Strategies acquired the asset for $9.3 million from Jamison Services.

If you’d like to be featured in Brokers’ Corner, send your deal to deals@cpe-mhn.com.