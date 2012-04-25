KTGY-Designed Arista Uptown Apartments Soon to Be Available

By Gabriel Circiog, Associate Editor

KTGY Group Inc., Architecture + Planning has announced the completion of the first of eight 3-story buildings planned at the Arista Uptown Apartments in Broomfield. Developed by Denver-based Smith/Jones Partners LLC and designed by KTGY, the transit-oriented apartment community will feature a total of 272 units—18 studios, 149 one-bedroom and 105 two-bedroom apartments.

Arista Uptown Apartments’ community amenities include an 11,000-square-foot courtyard with an outdoor pool and spa, a 1.5-acre private lawn with a “central dog park” and a 4,442-square-foot ground-floor clubhouse and fitness center.

KTGY’s Principal Michael Ohara, AIA and designer of Arista Uptown Apartments, said the new rental apartment homes “will fulfill Gen-Y demand with smaller unit designs amplified by 10′ ceilings and 7′ by 8′ view-capturing windows.” The three-story walk-up apartments feature tuck-under garages, while the balconies and terraces offer surrounding views of the mountain peaks.

Located on 6.68 acres at the corner of Arista Place and Uptown Avenue in the mixed-use Arista neighborhood, the $21.1 million urban apartment community is just west of the Aloft Hotel and south of the Children’s Hospital Colorado’s therapy clinic. The Arista neighborhood is south of the Interlocken office park in the northwest Denver metropolitan area, and the close proximity to Highway 36 corridor offers access to major employers such as Corporate Express, Sun Microsystems, Hunter Douglas and Level 3 Communications.

The first units are scheduled to open this summer, while pre-leasing is expected to start next month.

Illustration Courtesy of: www.ktgy.com

