Kaufman Astoria Studios Breaks Ground on 40,000SF Movie and Television Stage

The Kaufman Astoria Studios has held its official groundbreaking for the Stage K, a $20 million, 40,000-square-foot studio facility funded by local partners that include New York City Economic Development Corp., New York State Empire State Development Corporation and Signature Bank.Kaufman Astoria Studios is the largest comprehensive film and television facility in New York City. It features six studios including a 26,040 square foot stage, KAS Music & Sound, K/A/S Lighting and WFAN all under one roof. Since opening its doors in 1920, KAS has been home to movie and television productions such as Angels In America, Bourne Ultimatum), The Cosby Show and is the long-time home of children’s favorite Sesame Street. ABC’s new show “Life on Mars” and Showtime’s new show “Nurse Jackie” are currently filming at KASThe landmarked studio continues to transform Astoria, Queens into an entertainment business destination with this latest expansion of a new 40,000 square foot stage facility.