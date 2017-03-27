JV Sells Boston-Area Plant

By Razvan Cimpean

Littleton, Mass.—Odyssey Real Estate Capital, in partnership with Gordon Brothers Group and New Mill Capital Holdings, announced the sale of a 332,000-square-foot industrial plant in Littleton. The 29-acre factory campus includes a juice processing plant, newly upgraded can and bottling lines, warehouse, research and office facilities, and a recently installed reverse osmosis system. A local bottling operator acquired the asset for an undisclosed amount.

Locally known as the Veryfine plant, the Sunny Delight facility, expanded and modernized several times, has been a bottling operation for almost a century. With an active NPDES permit, the facility would allow for up to 750,000 gallons to be processed daily. Beverages previously produced here include Veryfine juices, Arizona iced teas and Smartwater.

“I’m not aware of any other available bottling plant in the U.S. that has this kind of modern infrastructure and throughput capacity,” said Gregory Schain, principal at New Mill Capital Holdings, in prepared remarks. “This plant could work excellently for a beverage manufacturer or for many other uses. The space is flexible enough to accommodate lots of different industries and the local workforce is very strong.”

Image courtesy of Sunny Delight