Intrawest Resorts Hires New President of Real Estate

Denver—Intrawest Resorts Holdings Inc. recently announced the hiring of a new president of real estate. Craig Cohn will oversee Intrawest’s real estate planning and development.

Cohn comes to Intrawest after a 12-year career at Solaris Redevelopment Corp. based in Vail, Colo., where he was responsible for the planning and development of large residential and commercial properties as the director of real estate. His recent projects include Solaris, a luxury mixed-use development in Vail Village, the redevelopment of Evergreen Lodge in Vail, and One Willow Bridge Road, a luxury residential and commercial development in Vail.

“I am excited to welcome Craig to the Intrawest team. With his extensive experience in the development of mountain resort real estate properties, I believe Craig will help maximize the value of our real estate holdings and create meaningful value for all shareholders,” said Tom Marano, CEO, in a prepared statement.

Cohn received a master’s degree in Real Estate and Construction Management from the Daniels College of Business at University of Denver and his Bachelor’s degree from Syracuse University.

