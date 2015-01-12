INTERNATIONAL: Central Equity Expands in Melbourne with Another Development

By Adriana Pop, Associate Editor

Central Equity has tapped global contractor Brookfield Multiplex for the development of a 46-story residential tower at 601 Little Lonsdale Street in Melbourne’s CBD.

Construction on the approximately $109 million (AUD 135 million) project dubbed Australis Melbourne Apartments is already under way. Upon completion by the end of 2016, the new high-rise will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom luxury apartments, along with several exclusive penthouses. Amenities will include a stylish entry foyer with 24-hour concierge services, secure parking, reverse cycle air-conditioning, double glazed windows, a fitness center and an indoor heated swimming pool. Residents will also have easy access to a variety of street-level retail outlets.

A leader and pioneer in Melbourne’s residential market, Central Equity is the developer of another 14 apartment buildings, while three additional ones are currently under construction. Brookfield Multiplex is building two of these projects, called Southbank Grand Apartments and Melbourne One Apartments.

Completed apartment buildings the company has delivered for Central Equity include award winning Southbank One Apartments and City Tempo Apartments, Mainpoint Apartments, Southbank Towers, Boulevarde Apartments, Sovereign Apartments, Melbourne Tower Apartments, City Tower Apartments and Kings Park on Southbank.