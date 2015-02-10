Integra Announces Health-Oriented Mixed-Use Development for Aventura

By Balazs Szekely, Associate Editor

Miami-based Integra Investments recently announced plans for Aventura ParkSquare, a mixed-use development engineered with healthy living and wellness in mind.

Zyscovich Architects is in charge of the design. The company is behind projects such as Bayfront Park and the Lincoln Road Cinema & Retail Complex. The property will be the first of its kind in the suburban city, intended to serve as an important gathering place for social interaction while offering an array of health-oriented features.

Located on the corner of 2900 Waterways Boulevard and Northeast 207th Street, the nearly 7.5-acre Aventura ParkSquare site is just minutes from Aventura Mall and Gulfstream Park, as well as Biscayne Boulevard and I-95 with direct access to Miami and Fort Lauderdale.

Plans call for a residential tower with 131 units, a senior living facility, a 100,000-square-foot Class-A office building with outdoor event space and 55,000 square feet of retail space for restaurants and shops. The residential units range from 1,000 to 1,800 square feet and will sell for between $400,000 and $800,000. The design also includes a hotel, a public park and a 45,000-square-foot wellness medical center for specialty healthcare businesses.

As healthy living is the focal point of the development, 15-foot sidewalks are included in the design for enhanced walkability, and curbs and other obstructions will be eliminated in order to encourage jogging. The buildings will feature open staircases that support physical activity and less use of elevators. The developers expect to break ground in Q1 2015, and the project is slated for completion in early 2017.

Photo credits: Zyscovich Architects