Illinois Bone & Joint Institute Embarks on Renovation Project

By Roxana Baiceanu

Illinois Bone & Joint Institute (IBJI) appointed The Missner Group to lead the renovation and expansion work at one of its health care centers in Chicago’s West Loop. Project Manager Heath Yarger and Project Superintendent Steve Bulger of Missner Group will lead the renovation crew, which will be responsible for bringing the 2,900-square-foot redevelopment project to fruition. A team from architecture firm Stephen Rankin Associates will also join them.

Work at IBJI’s offices is expected to finalize before the end of the third quarter of this year. Upon completion, the medical center at Sterling Bay’s 111 N. Canal St. will incorporate a new physical therapy gym, private therapy suites, a modernized reception area and upgraded bathroom facilities. The entire space will have an open ceiling plan and will also benefit from new paint and new flooring.

The Missner Group joined forces with IBJI several times in the past, having completed renovation work at other Illinois locations housing the health-care provider’s operations: Lincolnwood, Morton Grove, Wilmette, Glenview and Des Plaines.

Image via Google Street View