IH Capital Plants Roots in Big D

By Barbra Murray, Contributing Editor

It has offices in New York, Charlotte, and now a town in Texas. IH Capital L.L.C. is not yet one year old and already the exclusive provider of origination and securitization services for CMBS loans for The Bank of New York Mellon has enlarged its footprint with the opening of an office in Dallas.

IH Capital saw no need to wait. While the company, formed in late 2014, may be a new kid on the block, it is not new to the game. IH Capital is a joint venture between BNY Mellon and Iron Hound Management Co., the investment and brokerage firm established by former Wachovia executive Robert Verrone.

“The timing is right to aggressively expand IH Capital’s presence into the Southwest Region,” Chance Johnson, the industry veteran tapped to head the Dallas office, told Commercial Property Executive. With a location in the ninth largest city in the U.S., clients with service needs across the Southwest can easily avail themselves of IH Capital’s expertise, local market knowledge and heightened responsiveness. IH Capital Dallas has hit the ground running with plans of, as Johnson noted in a press release, establishing “a healthy deal flow and winning our fair share of business.”

The Dallas debut is just one accomplishment in what has proven to be an active year for IH Capital. In March the company worked with BNY Mellon in securitizing its inaugural pool of loans, which totaled $100 million, and the company has since completed the securitization of an additional $172 million of loans.