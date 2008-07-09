Subscribe
Healthcare Firm Commences Work on 320,000SF San Diego HQ

By cpeadmin

Pharmacy benefit management firm MedImpact has just broken ground on its new corporate headquarters campus in San Diego. The 320,000-square-foot complex will be located in the city’s Scripps Ranch submarket. MedImpact’s new home will sit near the intersection of I-15 and Mercy Rd., just two miles north of its current location. Consisting of two multi-story structures, the development will be designed to achieve LEED Silver certification. In the currently challenging economy, many companies are freeing up capital through real estate sale-leaseback deals. However, some firms are moving forward with the development of their own headquarters properties either for investment purposes, or to create space in a desired area where there is a lack of such office accommodations. Among those that have taken the build-your-own-home route is Canon Americas, which announced late last month that it would submit site plans for a 650,000-square-foot corporate headquarters on Long Island. Additionally, construction commenced at the end of May on Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island’s new 327,000-square-foot digs in Providence; and news emerged toward the close of May that Brocade Communications acquired three parcels of land in San Jose, Calif., where it will erect its 562,000-square-foot headquarters.

