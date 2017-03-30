HCW Breaks Ground on Arizona Hotel

By Adina Marcut

Chandler, Ariz.—HCW LLC, a nationwide development company with offices in Wichita, Kan., Branson, Mo. and Phoenix, Ariz., recently began construction of a 142-key Residence Inn Hotel by Marriott.

Located on 4 acres in the Ocotillo community, off Edgewater Way, the four-story building will incorporate Marriott’s newest generation of designs and amenities, such as an exterior pool area with barbecue and a fire pit, an outdoor dining patio, sun deck, a fitness and business center, a boardroom and water feature.

The Residence Inn was established in 1975 and acquired by Marriott in 1987. Shortly thereafter, the first Residence Inn was built in Chandler, Ariz. Butler Rosenbury and partners of Springfield, Mo. were the architects of the hotel. They also designed the Scottsdale Hampton Inn and other projects for the company. The Residence Inn by Marriott is slated to open in June 2018.

Marriott International recently approved plans for the development of a Fairfield Inn & Suites hotel in Tolleson, Ariz.

Image courtesy of HCW Development