H-E-B Expands in Its Hometown

By Anca Gagiuc, Associate Editor

A manufacturing facility in Northeast San Antonio has recently changed hands. The industrial building has become the property of the privately held supermarket chain H-E-B.

The 80,000-square-foot property is located at 4702 Goldfield Drive, less than half a mile east of Interstate 35 and with access to Loop 410 and Interstate 10. Ed Cross and Zach Dobin of San Antonio Commercial Advisors (SACA), an independently owned and operated member of the Cushman & Wakefield Alliance, represented the seller, an undisclosed Fortune 500 company. The financial agreement also remains undisclosed.

The industrial property was built in the 1970s on a 6.9-acre lot. H-E-B has not announced its plans with the newly acquired facility.

“H-E-B has a constant need for industrial space and is not only in the distribution business but also in manufacturing, and is growing business on both fronts,” Dobin told the San Antonio Business Journal. “It has an ongoing need for more space, and while it isn’t just about controlling product in the area, it is a strategic play for them.”