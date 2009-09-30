Guardian Rolls Out Affordable Housing Advisory Division

By: Adam Perrotta, Digital Editor

Portland, Ore.-based management and investment firm Guardian Real Estate Services is planning to roll out a new advisory division. The company’s new unit will be headed by Brad Bullock, who will join Guardian as senior vice president, advisory services. Guardian’s new unit will focus on the affordable housing market; more than half of the assets in the company’s 160 property-portfolio participates in government housing programs.

Bullock’s more than 20 years of experience in the affordable housing industry was a key factor in Guardian’s tapping him to head the new division. He previously served as senior vice president of asset resolutions at Capmark, where he managed a troubled asset portfolio comprised of 974 affordable hosing properties.

According to Guardian president Tom Brenneke, the new advisory unit will take advantage of the firm’s existing service offerings, which include property management, acquisitions, development, syndication and brokerage sales.