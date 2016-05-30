Green Office Campus in Sweden Sells for $120M

By Alexandra Pacurar

Malmo, Sweden—Skanska, one of the world’s leading project development and construction groups, announced the sale of its Klipporna office complex in Malmo, Sweden for more than $120 million (1 billion SEK). The actual transfer of the property will take place on June 30th, while the transaction will be recorded by Skanska Commercial Development Nordic in the second quarter of 2016.

Klipporna is located in Hyllie, a new neighborhood in Malmo, adjacent to the train station. The commercial development consists of three seven-story buildings and an underground parking, with a total of 19,000 square feet of office space. Ikano, IKEA, Skanska, Siemens and AAK are currently listed as tenants at Klipporna.

The buildings have a classic Scandinavian design, with large windows, green roofs and landscaped areas. Designed by Henning Larsen Architects, the buildings include a fresh air ventilation system which is low speed to avoid drafts and ensure a constant indoor temperature. Also, the property is equipped with Skanska’s award-winning and patented cooling system—“Deep Green Cooling”. Klipporna is a LEED Platinum pre-certified development.

Skanska Commercial Development Nordic initiates and develops commercial and residential projects. The company’s operations are concentrated in the three metropolitan areas in Sweden, Copenhagen Metro in Denmark, the Oslo region in Norway and Helsinki in Finland.