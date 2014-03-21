Global Nanotechnology Company Brings 5,000-Sq.-Ft. HQ to Tucson Region

By Balazs Szekely, Associate Editor

Duralar Technologies announced recently that it has established its U.S. headquarters at 7620 North Hartman Lane in a 5,000-square-foot leased building that is scheduled to open by May 2014.

Founded by P&P Holding and successful Silicon Valley high-tech engineer/entrepreneur Andrew Tudhope, the global nanotechnology company sells and supports a unique ultra-hard coating technology together with the systems, precursors and materials used in the process. In addition, the company provides coating services for selected customers. Duralar’s coating technology incorporates proprietary diamond-based nanotechnology designed to replace hard chrome plating, thermal spray and other previous generations of hard coatings required in the oil and gas, automotive, and paper and aerospace industries.

Tudhope, who is now president of Duralar North America believes the Tucson area is an emerging tech hub. “We chose this market for several reasons, including access to technology at The University of Arizona, an attractive cost of living and strong regional support,” the executive said in a recent release.

Duralar plans a $6 million capital investment working with a variety of partners including the Town of Marana, Pima County, Arizona Commerce Authority and CBRE through Tucson Regional Economic Opportunities Inc., an economic development agency for the greater Tucson area. The new U.S. headquarters will bring 30 new positions to the area over the years. The jobs at the facility will be a mix of material science, chemical and electrical engineering positions, technicians and management positions.

Image of Continental Commerce Park at 7620 North Hartman Lane, courtesy of Google Maps