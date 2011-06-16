George Smith Partners Adds Two Executives

June 16, 2011

By Allison Landa, News Editor

Commercial real estate investment banking firm George Smith Partners has tapped Bryan Shaffer as a senior vice president and Malcolm Davies as a vice president.

Shaffer brings more than two decades of experience to the table, with more than $4 billion in transactions completed throughout his career. He comes to George Smith from Mitsui Real Estate Sales USA, where he worked for eight years financing, repositioning and selling more than 85 properties valued at $1.5 billion.

Davies is a developer, investor and capital provider with more than 12 years of real estate investment experience. Previously he was CEO of CANVAZ Cos. and principal of Davies Investments Inc., where he acquired, managed and sold real esttae projects in excess of $275 million.

According to George Smith principal & managing director David Rifkind, new and returning investors are flooding the market looking for financing and increasing the size of the team was a strategic move.