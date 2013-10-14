Gateway and South City Propose 22-story Student Housing Tower for Midtown

By Szekely Balazs, Associate Editor

Gateway Development and South City Partners LLC are collaborating in building a student housing tower at Spring and 5th streets, next to the Centergy One building and Georgia Tech’s Technology Square.

The 22-story community is meant to add a missing piece to the overall project of revitalizing the southern edge of Midtown. The university’s role in the process kicked off in the early 2000s when Centergy and Tech Square expanded Georgia Tech’s campus across the Downtown Connector.

The progress is drawing tech companies such as Panasonic Automotive Systems Company and AT&T to the area due to the increased need for software engineers, systems engineers and support staff.

Mack Reece and David Tyndall represent Gateway Development, the same professionals who were behind the original Centergy project, while South City Partners is led by Mark Randall and John Long.

According to the Atlanta Business Chronicle, the developers presented the plans last Tuesday to Midtown’s Development Review Committee, a group of planners and neighborhood representatives.

The project will include 210 apartment units, about 18,000 square feet of office and retail space, along with rooftop swimming pools and terraces for the students and office workers. The project will be designed by The Preston Partnership LLC.

Gateway and South City expect Georgia Tech students to inhabit the new tower but they don’t exclude the possibility of other in-town students to show an interest in the community, including those attending the Savannah College of Art and Design.

Photo credits: Google Maps