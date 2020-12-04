Former American Airlines HQ Lands New Tenant

Bell Textron Inc., has signed a full-building, 109,187-square-foot office at American Airlines’ former world headquarters in Fort Worth, Texas. Transwestern represented the owner, Capital Commercial Investments.

American Airlines Federal Credit Union previously occupied the four-story building, which is part of the 1.4 million-square-foot campus which sold in May. The aerospace manufacturer’s agreement marks the first major lease since the asset changed hands.

Following that acquisition, Capital Commercial invested in campus-wide capital improvements, upgrading lobbies and lighting and expanding common areas. In addition to leasing efforts, Transwestern also oversees property management.

Located at 4151 Amon Carter Blvd., the asset is less than 7 miles from DFW International Airport. Downtown Dallas is 16 miles from the property.

Transwestern’s Duane Henley and Nathan Durham assisted Capital Commercial, while Todd Burnette and Matt Montague of JLL represented the tenant. In February, Henley and Durham brokered a 50,000-square-foot lease at The APEX, a 186,245-square-foot, Class A office property in Plano, Texas.