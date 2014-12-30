Fillmore Center Awarded Repositioned Property of the Year by San Francisco Apartment Association

By Alex Girda, Associate Editor

The Fillmore Center in San Francisco was recently honored by the San Francisco Apartment Association. Laramar Management Services LLC, a subsidiary of the Laramar Group, was awarded with the Repositioned Property of the Year and Maintenance Manager of 2014 accolades for its work at The Fillmore Center residential community. The complex is also LEED Silver certified by the United States Green Building Council, and is the largest existing property of its kind to have that level of certification.

The Fillmore Center in San Francisco is a ten-building apartment development that totals 1,114 residential units. The extensive renovations carried out at the asset, including exterior painting and waterproofing, a new pet play area, renovations of the leasing office and barbeque area, a new complex-wide fire alarm system, LEED certification compliance, 14 new hot water boilers and works on 200 residential units, lead to the property receiving the award of Repositioned Property of the Year from the SFAA. Jamie Masterson was awarded with the Maintenance Manager of the Year award, which according to the announcement, which was in no small amount received due to his success in getting the LEED Silver certification. The management team led by Masterson consists of 18 employees that handle duties for the community.

According to Tom Klaess, COO of The Laramar Group, the company is “honored to be the recipient of the SFAA’s 2014 Repositioned Property of the Year award, and we’re especially pleased to have Jamie Masterson recognized for his incredible contributions.”

Klaess also noted that Laramar is set to carry on with its program, in order to makes sure that The Fillmore Center’s profile will continue to be raised as one of the highest rated communities in the city.

