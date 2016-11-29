Easterly Government Properties Acquires FBI Office Space

by Adina Marcut

New York—Easterly Government Properties Inc., a fully integrated REIT focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties leased to the U.S. government, recently announced that it has completed the acquisition of a 98,184-square-foot Federal Bureau of Investigation office space in Albany, N.Y.

With the closing of FBI – Albany, Easterly Government Properties now owns six of the 56 FBI field offices located throughout the country and 42 properties with a 100 percent-retained occupancy rate. The company’s portfolio totals 3.1 million square feet of Class A space.

The purchase of the former FBI – Albany office completes Easterly Goverment Properties’ four-property portfolio acquisition. The other three properties, Class A office buildings FBI – Birmingham and DEA – Birmingham, as well as the EPA – Kansas City laboratory, were acquired in July 2016.

Image via Google Street View