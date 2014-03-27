EAH Housing Awarded Contract to Develop New Transit-Oriented Affordable Housing Community in Emeryville

By Alex Girda, Associate Editor

A new affordable housing project is set to move forward after the City of Emeryville announced that it had picked the company that would handle an important project for the community. According to a recently released press statement, Emeryville local authorities have selected EAH Housing, the oldest nonprofit housing management and development organization in the Western U.S. EAH then went on to select the architecture firm that will provide the design for the project, and the developer settled on KTGY Group Inc.

Plans right now call for the developer to carry out a project that will provide 86 new affordable residential units at 3706 San Pablo Avenue. The mixed-use, transit-oriented project will also include a ground level commercial component offering a total of 7,000 square feet of space. A solar photovoltaic system will also be a large part of the community that has a construction start date set for the spring of 2016. The five-story mixed-use building will feature floor plans of one- to four-bedroom units that range in size between 670 and 1,400 square feet.

Resident amenities at the facilities include a play center for children, a young adult Zen garden and a common rooftop sky deck overlooking the city. The transit-oriented, mixed-use community will be located about a mile away from the MacArthur BART station, as well as in the immediate proximity of a number of bus lines.

EAH Housing will develop the community according to modern standards with an eco-friendly sensibility, aiming for Build It Green and at least LEED Silver certification. The City is asking for family-oriented unit layouts, open spaces, community benefits, the affordability factor and strong financing plans.