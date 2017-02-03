E-Commerce Company Comes to Nevada

By Evelina Croitoru

Reno, Nev—E-commerce company Zazzle, which enables designers and customers to create their own products, has announced that the firm is relocating to Reno, Nev. Company officials stated that the relocation of their distribution and manufacturing center to northern Nevada was based on Reno’s quality of life and ease of doing business.

“They are bringing 250 jobs to the Biggest Little City,” said Mayor Hillary Schieve, in a prepared statement.

The company is moving into one of the two industrial buildings at the South Valley Commerce Center located at Sandhill Road and Trademark Drive in South Meadows. The building Zazzle will occupy encompasses 181,000 square feet. The Commerce Center is being developed by Panattoni Development Co., which acquired the 20.27-acre property back in 2015. Although construction was scheduled to wrap up by the end of 2016, the property has yet to come online.

Dave Simonsen, senior vice president & partner with Kidder Mathews, and John McKenna of Newmark Cornish & Carey, served as the brokers on the Zazzle transaction. Zazzle already operates three facilities in California, two in the Bay Area and one in San Diego.

Image courtesy of Zazzle