Dual-Branded AC, Moxy Hotel Underway in Atlanta

By Evelina Croitoru

Atlanta—Marriott International and Noble Investment Group have announced the opening of the first dual-branded AC and Moxy hotel. The $70 million five-story project will be located in Midtown Atlanta and is slated to come online in the summer of 2018.

The 133-key AC Hotel Atlanta Midtown will offer 14th Street frontage, while 155-key Moxy Atlanta Midtown will have a 13th Street entrance. Both hotels will share a deck-top amenity level that will include shared meeting space with outdoor space, health and fitness, rooftop pool and bar with fire pits.

The development project also includes an extensive pedestrian connector, to be called the Arts Walk. The corridor will provide direct access from Crescent Avenue entertainment and dining district to the Woodruff Arts Center, a 20 million square feet of corporate office space located along 15th Street. In addition, the connector will eventually offer access to the 10th Street MARTA station.

“We are proud to continue to expand upon our more than 20-year partnership with Marriott with our development of the first, dual-branded AC Hotel and Moxy Hotel in the world. Midtown Atlanta has become one of the best live, work, learn, stay, shop and play communities in the United States and we are excited to bring these iconic new lifestyle brands to our hometown,” Mit Shah, Noble CEO, said in prepared remarks.

Rendering courtesy of Noble Investment Group