Distinguished Awards July LB Capital Mkts By CPE July 15, 2020 Facebook Twitter Linkedin We're now accepting submissions for our annual awards program honoring the best in the commercial real estate industry. Please note: We have decided to keep our early-bird prices for the whole submission process. Enter today! You May Also Like $1B Phoenix Battery Plant Charges Ahead August 6, 2021 Legacy, Invesco JV Completes DFW Sale-Leaseback August 6, 2021 Oppidan Investment, Rockpoint Group Form $157M Equity Partnership August 6, 2021 The Bendetti Co. Acquires Dallas Industrial Portfolio August 6, 2021 Elion Partners Closes $500M Industrial Fund August 6, 2021 Amazon Plans 1st Fulfillment Center in St. Lucie County August 6, 2021 Most Read $1B Phoenix Battery Plant Charges Ahead News August 6, 2021 Legacy, Invesco JV Completes DFW Sale-Leaseback Data Center August 6, 2021 Oppidan Investment, Rockpoint Group Form $157M Equity Partnership News August 6, 2021 The Bendetti Co. Acquires Dallas Industrial Portfolio Industrial August 6, 2021 RegionsInternationalMid-AtlanticMidwestNationalNortheastSouthWest