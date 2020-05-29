Distinguished Awards July Daily MR2 By CPE May 29, 2020 Facebook Twitter Linkedin We're now accepting submissions for our annual awards program honoring the best in the commercial real estate industry. Please note: We have decided to keep our early-bird prices for the whole submission process. Enter today! You May Also Like 90 North Recaps Hospital System’s HQ in Cincinnati June 21, 2021 Hines Breaks Ground on Toronto Creative Office Project June 21, 2021 Austin Market Update: Office Investment Activity Speeds Up June 18, 2021 Balance Tilts Toward Tenants in Dallas June 18, 2021 W.P. Carey Closes $137M in Industrial Investments June 18, 2021 Pinnacle Financial Partners to Relocate HQ to $1B Nashville Yards June 18, 2021 Most Read 90 North Recaps Hospital System’s HQ in Cincinnati Finance June 21, 2021 Hines Breaks Ground on Toronto Creative Office Project Office June 21, 2021 Austin Market Update: Office Investment Activity Speeds Up Austin June 18, 2021 Balance Tilts Toward Tenants in Dallas Dallas June 18, 2021 RegionsInternationalMid-AtlanticMidwestNationalNortheastSouthWest