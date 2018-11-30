DataBank Adds Third Data Center in Kansas City

By Tudor Scolca

DataBank has completed a new facility in Lenexa, Kan., a suburb of Kansas City, Mo. The Tier III KC3 is the company’s third such deployment in the area, complementing the existing capacity at its South Lake Data Center Campus. The newly constructed building will be the essential component in DataBank’s interconnected campus.

The South Lake Campus is similar in design to DataBank’s recently constructed data center in Dallas-Fort Worth since it comprises separate facilities all interconnected by dark fiber. KC3 will provide clients with cloud and colocation solutions, as well as access to DataBank’s CloudPlus5 computing and storage platform, which delivers hybrid cloud capabilities to enterprise clients. The secure private-public cloud infrastructure, combined with on-premise colocation, is made possible via DataBank’s partnership with Megaport.

KC3, at 25,000 square feet of raised floor, offers an initial 3 megawatts of critical IT power during the first phase of deployment. Following customer demand, the facility can be expanded up to 106,350 square feet and a total of 8 megawatts. Additionally, the data center is equipped with high-density computing capabilities, 2N UPS configuration, fully redundant automatic transfer switch and robust physical security features, such as monitored security cameras, dual-factor authentication and on-site personnel.

Rendering courtesy of DataBank