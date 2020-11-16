Subscribe
Covid-19

CW Student Housing Auction MR2 Daily

By RealINSIGHT Marketplace

The Property, formerly named Creekside Court Apartments and now known as The Creek at Ship, is a student housing mid-rise apartment complex built in 2009, totaling 120 units, and situated on a 11.56-acre parcel.

You May Also Like

Most Read

Regions

InternationalMid-AtlanticMidwestNationalNortheastSouthWest
SUBSCRIBE TO CPE

Resources