Cvent Grows VA Footprint With Lease Expansion

By Beata Lorincz

Cushman & Wakefield has secured a 72,000-square-foot lease expansion for Cvent Inc. in the Boro District of Tysons, Va. The meetings, events and hospitality technology company has remained the anchor-tenant at the three-building, Class A Boro Station office complex.

Cvent will occupy a total of more than 140,000 square feet across 10 stories in the three buildings. The expansion is concurrent with the company’s plan to add more than 1,000 jobs worldwide.

The Meridian Group was the main owner of the 633,000-square-foot Boro Station until earlier this year, when MetLife Investment Management bought a majority interest for $236.3 million. Meridian continues to manage the property.

Located at 1765 Greensboro Station Place, the office complex is situated next to Greensboro Station, providing easy access to downtown Washington, D.C., via the Silver Line. On-site amenities feature a high-end atrium, fitness center, conference center and dining services.

“As a Virginia native, this is where Cvent began, and we are proud to grow our footprint here in the Tysons area,” said Reggie Aggarwal, founder & CEO of Cvent, in prepared remarks. “The convenient Boro Station location and building amenities have allowed us to attract top talent and we look forward to supporting the vibrant Tysons tech scene for years to come.”

Image courtesy of The Meridian Group