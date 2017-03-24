Crystal Lagoons Breaks Ground on Beachwalk Centerpiece

By Laura Calugar

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nj377jfcD1Q&feature=youtu.be

Jacksonville, Fla.—Crystal Lagoons US Corp., Twin Creeks Development and Encore Capital Management recently broke ground on the second Crystal Lagoon in Florida, currently the largest under construction in the U.S. The 14-acre man-made lagoon will be part of Beachwalk, a multi-purpose community in St. Johns County, Fla.

Crystal Lagoons, a multinational water innovation company, has developed a recreational concept and technology to create a large-scale, Caribbean-style beachfront location, with low construction and maintenance costs. The Crystal Lagoons developments are suitable for swimming, kayaking, paddle boarding and sailing anywhere in the world. The company that builds them offers developers revolutionary amenities.

Since 2007, more than 600 Crystal Lagoons have been built in 60 countries, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Thailand, India and Mexico. There are 14 in progress in the U.S. alone, with another 45 in negotiation. The lagoons range from 7 to 90 acres and are environmentally sustainable. They are all monitored, controlled and operated remotely by the Crystal Lagoons Control Center, via internet through the cloud, not requiring skilled people on-site.

“The developer is using the Crystal Lagoon to create a vibrant waterfront dining and retail experience that will revitalize the community and attract tourists and visitors alike,” said Uri Man, Crystal Lagoons U.S. East CEO, in a prepared statement.

Beachwalk will feature 1,000 homes and a 175,000-square-foot retail village that will provide waterfront dining and shopping. Encompassing more than 1,000 acres, the Crystal Lagoon will be the centerpiece of the community and will be surrounded by white sand beaches, as well as a private beach club on the north shore with a restaurant, several bars, a fitness center, an 18-hole miniature golf course and Laguna Dog – a splash park for the dogs of the community.

Video courtesy of Crystal Lagoons