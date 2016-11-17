Credit One Bank to Develop Sin City HQ

by Evelina Croitoru

Las Vegas—Credit One Bank, one of the largest credit card issuers in the U.S., recently broke ground on its new headquarters in Las Vegas. The new facility will create up to 500 new jobs and is slated for completion by the end of 2017.

The 152,000-square-foot building will be located on 26 acres just south of I-215 between Durango Drive and Buffalo Drive, 7 miles from Credit One Bank’s existing location. The new campus will provide additional capacity for technical, analytical and marketing positions to support Credit One Bank’s growing business. The development will embody the latest architectural advancements.

“The significant growth we’re experiencing at Credit One Bank requires a new facility to meet the needs of our employees and our card members. Las Vegas is our home, and we believe the city’s commitment to businesses and growth aligns well with our overall strategy and vision,” John Coombe, senior vice president of communications with Credit One Bank, said in prepared statement.

Grand Canyon Development Partners is the developer, with Gensler serving as architect and Burke Construction Group Inc. as general contractor. Credit One Bank will host a groundbreaking ceremony for its new headquarters in early December.

Image courtesy of Credit One Bank