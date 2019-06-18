Courtyard by Marriott in Virginia Sells for $20M

Excel Group has acquired Courtyard by Marriott Springfield, a 191-key hotel in Springfield, Va., for $20.2 million, according to Fairfax County public records. The sale marks the seventh major transaction for the new owner in the last year and a total transaction volume of more than $170 million.

Located at 6710 Commerce St., the newly renovated asset is just off the intersection of interstates 95 and 395, less than 2 miles from the 625,000-square-foot TSA Headquarters—which is slated for completion in 2020—9 miles from Fort Belvoir and less than 14 miles from downtown Washington, D.C. The hotel amenities include a 24-hour self-service business center, fitness center, restaurant and boarding pass printing station. Additionally, the property is close to several retail and dining options.

At the end of last year, Excel Group purchased another Marriott franchise asset, the 96-key Residence Inn Wilmington Downtown. The Wilmington, Del., hotel was the first to open in the metro in 20 years.