CommonGrounds Inks New Lease in Denver

CommonGrounds has signed a three-year headquarters-as-a-service lease agreement with Flowhub at 1890 Wynkoop St. in Denver. The cannabis retail management platform will take up the mixed-use building’s entire 11,200-square-foot ground floor by the end of September. Recently, the shared space provider unveiled its first Texas location.

Under the agreement, CommonGrounds will secure a dedicated workplace team, which will provide facility management and event planning services, learning opportunities as well as speakers in cooperation for Flowhub. Dubbed as CommonGrounds Denver Union Station Workplace, the new location will feature a dedicated pantry and communal areas, conference rooms, a wellness room, a mothers’ room, phone booths and seating areas. Additionally, the entire space functions through an enterprise-enabled network which allows users to access a wide array of services such as wireless door entry, conference room reservations and event registration.

The eight-story building is located in the Union Station neighborhood, adjacent to the recently renovated Union Station. Coors Field is a block away, while various restaurants, pubs, museums, accommodation and entertainment options are within walking distance.

Newmark Knight Frank’s Josh Pons represented Flowhub, while CommonGrounds Director Enterprise Development Kevin Anderson negotiated on behalf of the coworking company. Previously, Slack occupied the space from September 2018 to May 2019 while its current headquarters was under construction.