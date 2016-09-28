Cleveland AC By Marriott Hotel to Open in 2018

by Evelina Croitoru

Cleveland—DelMonte Hotel Group has announced the development of a 145-key AC Hotel by Marriott in suburban Cleveland. The four-story hotel featuring ground-floor retail space is scheduled to open in the spring of 2018.

Cleveland.com reported back in April that the property is part of the city’s new 58-acre, mixed-use Pinecrest development, which will comprise 400,000 square feet of retail space, 150,000 square feet of office space and 90 residential units in the east side village of Orange.

According to Alexander DelMonte, president of DelMonte Hotel Group, the company will develop and operate the new hotel. “The AC brand is a perfect fit for the Pinecrest development. We believe that the expectations of travelers have grown to include more than just a clean room and our strategy of building hotels within vibrant mixed use communities provides our guests with access to the amenities they are seeking,” added DelMonte in prepared remarks.

Rendering courtesy of AC Hotels by Marriott