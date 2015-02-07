Clear Sky Capital Acquires Apartments in Albuquerque

By Anca Gagiuc, Associate Editor

Silverado Apartments has exchanged owners in a transaction handled by Colliers HSK Multifamily Southwest.

The buyer was Clear Sky Capital Inc., of Phoenix, and the seller First Pacific Group, a real estate investment and management firm from San Francisco. The rebranded Colliers team that handled the transaction is a partnership between Colliers International in Greater Phoenix and Collier’s office in Albuquerque.

Silverado Apartments is a Class A multifamily complex located at 5741 Osuna Road Northeast near San Mateo Boulevard in the Northeast Heights submarket. The list price was of $20.5 million, but the closing price was not disclosed. The community was built in 1985. It encompasses 183,656 square feet on 13 three-story buildings that sit on a bit over eight acres of land. The apartments are a combination of 72 one-bedroom/one-bathroom (539 square feet), 108 one-bedroom/one-bathroom (669 square feet), 36 two-bedroom/two-bathroom (880 square feet), 36 two-bedroom/two-bathroom (1000 square feet), and four three-bedroom/two-bathroom (1229 square feet) units.

Apartment amenities feature walk-in closets, extra storage areas, and private balconies or patios. Community amenities include spa, fitness center, two heated pools, sand volleyball court, business center with free Wi-Fi and printing, and two clothing care centers. The community is secured through a private entrance with limited access entry and also provides a courtesy patrol.

The property has direct access to I-25. In close proximity are the Uptown Shopping Center, Arroyo de Oso Park and Golf Course, and other shopping and recreational options.

The team that brokered the transaction was formed by Bill Hahn, Jeffrey Sherman and Trevor Koskovich, senior vice presidents in the Phoenix office, and Cynthia Meister, associate broker in Colliers’ office in Albuquerque.

Photos courtesy of Silverado Apartments Facebook Page.