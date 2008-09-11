Clark Snags Deal for $79M University Housing Project in San Diego

The University of California San Diego has tapped Clark Design/Build of California Inc. to handle he design/build responsibilities for its North Campus Housing Phase 2 project. The mixed-use development will accommodate 800 students and will also feature a retail component. Ground is on target to break on the project in July 2009, about a month after the completion of Phase 1. Encompassing an aggregate 279,000 square feet on a 3.5-acre parcel, North Campus Phase 2 will consist of a 12-story residential building and three to five apartment structures ranging from one to five stories. Carrier Johnson is the architect on the project, which will be designed to meet LEED Silver certification standards. Work commenced in 2007 on North Campus Phase 1 project, which will grow to 10 buildings. The 350,000-square-foot development will yield an apartment complex with approximately 1,000 beds, as well conference rooms totaling about 10,000 square feet, and over 5,000 square feet of retail space. Turner Construction was awarded the contract for the $93 million endeavor. And the possibility for the construction of more on-campus housing is certainly a possibility. “We will build according to demand,” a UCSD spokesperson told CPN. “This is a 1,200-acre campus.” Clark Design/Build of California is a division of Bethesda, Md.-based Clark Construction Group L.L.C., which offers construction services for real estate projects across the country. The century-old company boasts over $4 billion in annual revenue.