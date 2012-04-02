CHRISTUS Health, Auto Parts Distribution Land Major Leases

By Camelia Bulea, Associate Editor

CHRISTUS Health has chosen a new headquarters in the Las Colinas business park in Irving, where the company will move its 1,000 employees starting this summer. The 210,000 square feet of office space, called One Macarthur Ridge, is considered to be the perfect facility for the company, meeting its layout, location and amenity needs.

The building space will be reconfigured to offer a small primary-care facility on site to provide healthcare services to CHRISTUS Associates, and will be upgraded to include access to an on-site deli and fitness center as well, according to a recent news release.

The release also states that the building’s location offers access to two major airports and to mass transit. Additionally, the building is near to apartments and a wide range of housing options nearby.

All CHRISTUS corporate associates will move to the new headquarters. CHRISTUS leaders anticipate that its associates will begin occupying One Macarthur Ridge by late summer and that they will all be moved by no later than mid-2013. Currently, the employees are scattered among offices in Houston, San Antonio and the Irving headquarters.

CBRE’s Phil Puckett and Michelle Donaldson represented the tenant. CBRE’s JJ Leonard and Burson Holman represented the landlord, Wells REIT II, according to the Dallas Business Journal.

In other real estate news, Auto Parts Distribution International L.L.C. leased 310,000 square feet of space in Arlington. The auto parts wholesaler signed the long-term lease at Pioneer 360 Business Center, a 1.2 million-square-foot Class A industrial park, bringing it to an 85 percent occupancy rate, according to the Dallas Business Journal.

Photo credits: www.facebook.com/christushealth