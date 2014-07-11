Century Communities Announces the Purchase of an Additional 527 Home Sites in Austin

By Anca Gagiuc, Associate Editor

Colorado-based Century Communities announced that its subsidiary Jimmy Jacobs Homes acquired 527 premier home sites in two of Austin’s leading communities. A top 50 homebuilder in the United States and one of the top five fastest growing home builders by total revenue, Century Communities has insured a place among the top builders of Austin.

Four hundred and twenty-three of the home sites were acquired in the Pearson Place at Avery Ranch community. Located in one of Austin’s most desirable areas, Pearson Place is an extension of the Avery Ranch master-planned community. Among its featured amenities are five community centers, an outdoor amphitheater, easy access to hiking and biking trails, and close proximity to top-rated schools.

The other 104 acres are wooded home sites acquired in the newly developed Reagan’s Overlook community, 30 miles northwest of Austin, in Leander, Texas. It totals approximately 250 acres and offers beautiful panoramic views of the San Gabriel River valley. Reagan’s Overlook features impasse home site locations, mature oak trees, and views of the Texas hill country. The development of the community is designed into three phases, encompassing 190 home sites; the Jimmy Jacobs Homes has signed to acquire the additional phases of the development.

Jimmy Jacobs Homes is one of Texas’ premier luxury home builders, on the market for over 20 years. Century Communities was launched in 2002, operating in Colorado, Nevada and Texas.