CBRE Welcomes New Director in New York

New York—CBRE has recently announced that Melissa Coley has been appointed as director of public relations and internal communications in the company’s New York office. In her new role, Coley will provide strategic leadership to fully realize the firms public relations operations.

Prior to joining CBRE, Coley worked with Brookfield, where she served as vice president of communications, government relations and corporate social responsibility. As vice president, she handled significant Downtown events such as 9/11, Occupy Wall Street, the global financial crisis and Hurricane Sandy.

“Melissa’s two decades of experience with Brookfield create a tremendous opportunity to leverage her expansive background across all facets of commercial real estate,” said Matthew Van Buren, president of CBRE’S Northeast Division, in prepared remarks.

Coley holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English and Political Sciences from Colgate University and a Master’s Degree in International Politics from New York University. She is a current board member of the Colgate University Alumni Corp. and a past board member of the Bryant Park Corp.

Image via LinkedIn