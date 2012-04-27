Carrfour Celebrates Opening of $30M Affordable Housing Community in Liberty City

By Georgiana Mihaila, Associate Editor

Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood is now home to the city’s newest affordable housing community—Dr. Barbara Carey-Shuler Manor. Developed by Carrfour Supportive Housing—Florida’s largest nonprofit affordable housing developer—along with Miami-Dade County and the Florida Housing Finance Corporation, the $30 million apartment complex includes 100 affordable housing units for low-income and formerly homeless families.

The development bears the name of Dr. Barbara Casey-Shuler, a former Miami-Dade County Commissioner who has demonstrated a longtime commitment to the Liberty City neighborhood and advocacy for affordable housing.

Dr. Barbara Casey-Shuler Manor, located at 1400 NW 54th Street, is comprised of 50 units designated for formerly homeless families transitioning from life on the streets in Miami, while another 50 units are set aside for elderly residents and low-income families earning at or below 60 percent of the area’s median income. Among the community’s 250 residents are dozens of American military veterans.

With units ranging in size from studios to three-bedroom apartments, the community offers amenities including an exercise facility, multi-purpose community room, parking garage and 16,000 square feet of ground-floor office space. The community will also offer an array of amenities and supportive services aimed at helping residents achieve independence and revitalizing one of Miami-Dade’s most distressed neighborhoods.

“Dr. Barbara Carey-Shuler Manor is a good example of a project that provides a safe place for our community’s needy while also stimulating the local economy,” said Carrfour President Stephanie Berman. “Not only is this complex providing homes for hundreds of families and individuals in need of an affordable, safe place to live, but it is also serving as a catalyst for expanded housing and job opportunities for local residents.”

Carrfour celebrated the grand opening of Dr. Barbara Carey-Shuler Manor during a special reception held on April 24, attended by former Miami-Dade Commissioner Dr. Barbara Carey-Shuler, County Commissioner Audrey Edmonson, Miami Commissioner Francis Suarez, and Miami-Dade County Deputy Mayor Russell Benford.

Images Courtesy of Schwartz Media Strategies

