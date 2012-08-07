C.A. Anderson To Lead Cambria Suites' Growth Push

By Barbra Murray, Contributing Editor

Choice Hotels International Inc. has big plans for the expansion of its Cambria Suites brand and industry veteran C.A. Anderson is now a significant part of the endeavor. Choice Hotels recently selected Anderson to serve as vice president of development for the lifestyle hotel brand.

Anderson brings to the table more than three decades of experience that he will rely on in his new position as a major player in the growth of Cambria Suites. He will spearhead strategic development of the brand, a responsibility that will include managing the franchise sales team in the origination and execution of new strategies for the expansion of the seven-year-old brand’s footprint in core markets across the country.

Anderson is well-armed for the task. He comes to Choice Hotels after having held the positions of president and chief operating officer of The Dow Hotel Co. He has also served in senior roles at Interstate Hotels & Resorts Inc., Cornerstone Real Estate Advisers Inc. and Red Lion Hotels Inc.

Cambria Suites is already in growth mode and Anderson is tasked to bring the program to new levels. All told, 26 hotels are in various stages of development. The company broke on a new property in Miami and work will get underway on a hotel in Washington, D.C. before year’s end. Additionally, New York City will see two Cambria Suites. In Pittsburgh, a property has already opened its doors, marking the 19th Cambria Suites hotel presently in operation for an aggregate 4,600 guest rooms.