Bucks County Medical Building Achieves LEED Certification

By Veronica Grecu, Associate Editor

The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) has awarded Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification to a 12,000-square-foot medical office building owned by Lower Bucks Pediatrics, a family-oriented pediatric medical practice in Bucks County, Pa.

Real estate investment and development company Matrix Development Group of Cranbury, New Jersey, constructed the facility under plans designed by Norristown-based architecture and planning firm Barton Partners as part of a retail and residential community called Octagon Center. The 186-mixed-use community spreads between Lower Makefield Township and Middletown Township and was purchased in December 2006. Since then Matrix has been working with government agencies and township leaders to develop the community. Lower Bucks Pediatrics acquired the medical building upon completion, in 2011.

“From the beginning, Lower Bucks Pediatrics was determined to make this an energy-efficient property, which is in line with Matrix’s own commitment to sustainable development practices. Ultimately we were able to identify a solution to deliver a dynamic facility that is environmentally responsible while providing Lower Bucks Pediatrics with significant cost savings on energy consumption,” said Richard F.X. Johnson, senior vice president of Matrix Development Group, in a press release by the company.

The facility’s advanced HVAC system design will allow the owners to save at least 35 percent in energy costs compared to the USGBC baseline, while efficient low-flow fixtures and additional thermal comfort controls will result in a 30 percent reduction in water use.

Image via Citybizlist