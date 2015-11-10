Brickell City Center Presents Largest Lineup of Retail Tenants

By Balazs Szekely, Associate Editor

Swire Properties along with retail co-developers Whitman Family Development and Simon Property Group, revealed the largest list of retail tenants to date at the $1.05 billion Brickell City Centre mixed-use project. In the last rollout this year, a total of 12 luxury and premium retail tenants are set to join the open-air shopping center, which is currently under construction in Brickell’s core.

The list includes coveted luxury brands, international household names, local favorites and first-time Miami flagships. The 500,000 square-foot shopping center will be home to Italian perfume company Acqua di Parma, French fashion apparel store IRO, luxury footwear designer Stuart Weitzman, New York-based handbag designer Coach, Porsche’s high-end lifestyle label Porsche Design, Italian women’s shoe designer Michele Lopriore, Spanish tailor Mirto, Spanish apparel brand Adolfo Dominguez, Italian footwear company Capritouch, Florence-based pharmacy Santa Maria Novella, Parisian home and body fragrances’ retailer Diptyque and Miami-based home décor and accessories showroom Nest Casa.

Luxury brands will be located throughout the street-accessible first floor of Brickell City Centre’s retail component. Others will open on the second and third floors, emphasizing premium and contemporary retailers along with a mix of beauty, home decor, jewelry, apparel and other stores. The newly revealed brands are fifth in a series of retail announcements for the $1.05 billion mixed-use project. Luxury brands Valentino and Chopard were announced earlier this summer followed by contemporary brands Lululemon, Harmont & Blaine, Cole Haan, Illesteva and OndadeMar, and eateries Pubbelly Sushi, Pasión del Cielo, Quinto La Huella and Sugar. In August, Swire revealed Ted Baker, Agent Provocateur, 100% Capri, Addict, Vilebrequin and APM Monaco. Most recently announced was Giuseppe Zanotti, La Perla, Bally and Kiton.

The condo, office, and hotel components of the master planned development are set for completion at the end of 2015.

Rendering courtesy of Swire Properties